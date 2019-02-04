49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Ahead of schedule in rehab
Coach Kyle Shanahan is pleasantly surprised by how fast Garoppolo (knee) has progressed in his rehab from a torn ACL, KNBR Radio's Taylor Wirth reports. "[Garoppolo] was running around, throwing, doing some stuff out of the pocket," Shanahan said Friday. "I even had to call our trainer and ask 'should he be moving that much?' and he said he should be. It's cool to see."
49ers general manager John Lynch was similarly optimistic a week earlier, noting that Garoppolo could receive full medical clearance as soon as May or June. If nothing else, the timing of the injury (Sept. 23) should allow the 27-year-old quarterback to get back on the practice field for the start of training camp in late July. There's a long history of quarterbacks displaying reduced mobility the season after an ACL tear, but Garoppolo still figures to enter 2019 with plenty of hype, especially if the 49ers use their impressive collection of cap space and draft picks to add more pass-catching help alongside superstar tight end George Kittle.
