Coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful Garoppolo (ankle) returns at some point "later in the season," Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Shanahan noted Garoppolo has ditched the walking boot he's been wearing since suffering his second high-ankle sprain of the season back in Week 8. The 49ers return to action after their Week 11 bye on Sunday, Nov. 29 against the Rams, which lines up with the front end of his 4-to-6-week rehab timeline. That said, the team likely will be cautious with Garoppolo's recovery, which instead would mean he'd return -- if cleared -- for one of the final five contests of the campaign.