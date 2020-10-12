Coach Kyle Shanahan expects Garoppolo (ankle) to participate in practice this week with the aim to start Sunday versus the Rams, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Garoppolo notably didn't play in the second half of Sunday's 43-17 loss to the Dolphins. Just before the third quarter, Shanahan told the Fox broadcast that he made the decision to "protect" Garoppolo, and Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area noted the quarterback emerged from the game "no worse, injury-wise, than he went in." Garoppolo instead is dealing with the usual discomfort from a game that marked his first since Week 2 due to a high right ankle sprain. That said, his play was uninspiring, as he completed seven of 17 passes for 77 yards and two interceptions Sunday. Behind Garoppolo, C.J. Beathard is next in line for reps, while Nick Mullens occupies the third QB spot on the 49ers' depth chart.