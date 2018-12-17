Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo (knee) has a "real good chance" to get some work during OTAs in May and June, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Garoppolo tore the ACL in his left knee on Sept. 23, underwent surgery on Oct. 3 and had ditched crutches entirely by Nov. 21. After Deshaun Watson suffered a similar injury in practice on Nov. 2, 2017, he progressed to all drills but 11-on-11 team work by mid-June en route to suiting up Week 1 of this season. If Garoppolo does something similar, he'll be on pace for a return in the 2019 regular-season opener, with the pecking order behind him likely Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard.