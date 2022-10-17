Garoppolo completed 29 of 41 pass attempts for 296 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 28-14 loss to Atlanta.

One of Garoppolo's two turnovers wasn't entirely his fault, as it was essentially a failed Hail Mary at the end of the first half. The 30-year-old did miss badly on his second pick, and also airmailed an open George Kittle in the end zone in the second half. Garoppolo did post his best fantasy point total through four starts this season, so there was a silver lining from a fantasy perspective. Garoppolo may be asked to throw 40-plus times once again if the 49ers fall behind early to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs next Sunday.