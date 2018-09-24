49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: 'All indications' that ACL is torn
San Francisco general manager John Lynch told Peter King of NBC Sports that he believes Garoppolo (knee) suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 38-27 loss to the Chiefs. "All indications are that [Garoppolo's ACL is] torn," Lynch said. "Our [medical] guys say they've been wrong before and so they need to do the MRI, obviously."
Lynch's comments validate the fears head coach Kyle Shanahan said he had Sunday regarding Garoppolo's knee injury after the quarterback departed in the fourth quarter of the contest. Even if tests clear Garoppolo of any ligament damage, it seems safe to conclude that he'll miss time due to injury, paving the way for C.J. Beathard to start behind center Week 4 against the Chargers. Expect the 49ers to relay a formal diagnosis for Garoppolo's injury shortly after the results of his MRI become available Monday.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Torn ACL feared•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Injures left knee Sunday•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Throws two TD passes versus Lions•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Three interceptions in season-opening loss•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Done with preseason games•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...