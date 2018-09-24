San Francisco general manager John Lynch told Peter King of NBC Sports that he believes Garoppolo (knee) suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 38-27 loss to the Chiefs. "All indications are that [Garoppolo's ACL is] torn," Lynch said. "Our [medical] guys say they've been wrong before and so they need to do the MRI, obviously."

Lynch's comments validate the fears head coach Kyle Shanahan said he had Sunday regarding Garoppolo's knee injury after the quarterback departed in the fourth quarter of the contest. Even if tests clear Garoppolo of any ligament damage, it seems safe to conclude that he'll miss time due to injury, paving the way for C.J. Beathard to start behind center Week 4 against the Chargers. Expect the 49ers to relay a formal diagnosis for Garoppolo's injury shortly after the results of his MRI become available Monday.