Garoppolo won't need surgery on his broken left foot, which has been confirmed to not be a Lisfranc injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. If his recovery goes well, Garoppolo may be able to return in 7-to-8 weeks.
This is the first indication that Garoppolo isn't out for the season and instead could be a candidate to be available for the 49ers at some point in the playoffs. The divisional round of the playoffs lines up with the seven-week mark reported by Schefter, but as long as Garoppolo is in recovery mode, rookie seventh-round pick Brock Purdy will be San Francisco's starting quarterback, with Josh Johnson backing him up after the team signed him off the Broncos' practice squad.
