Garoppolo participated in practice Thursday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This marks Garoppolo's first appearance in drills since he agreed to a restructured one-year contract Monday and, in fact, his first practice since the 49ers' loss to the Rams in the NFC Championship Game back in January. In the meantime, he underwent surgery to address a torn capsule in his right throwing shoulder, from which he's since fully recovered. San Francisco also officially handed the reins of the offense to 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance, meaning Garoppolo now is the team's No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart.
