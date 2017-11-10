49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Backup duty Sunday

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that C.J. Beathard will start Sunday's contest versus the Giants, ensuring Garoppolo remains a reserve, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

At some point, the 49ers will want to learn about the investment made in Garoppolo, but that day won't come Sunday, at least at the outset of the game. Garoppolo's initial snap with the 49ers will be his first since Week 17 of last season with the Patriots.