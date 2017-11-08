49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Backup role expected Week 10
Head coach Kyle Shanahan expects Beathard to start Sunday's game versus the Giants, relegating Garoppolo to backup duty yet again, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Following his trade from New England to San Francisco, the 49ers have set in motion a change from Beathard to Garoppolo, but the rookie is in line to keep the job for another week. Shanahan said Wednesday that he wants Garoppolo to play "hopefully sooner than later." In the meantime, though, Garoppolo will continue to brush up on the playbook with the expectation he'll be named the permanent starter at some point this season.
