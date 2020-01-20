Garoppolo completed six of eight pass attempts for 77 yards and no touchdowns or interceptions in Sunday's 37-20 NFC Championship Game win over the Packers.

Garoppolo was essentially a hand-off machine for Raheem Mostert (29 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns) in a contest that the 49ers led big from start to finish. The 28-year-old came through on a couple of crucial third-down conversions when asked to, but coach Kyle Shanahan clearly had a run-first gameplan instilled from the get go. San Francisco may not have the luxury of running the ball as frequently as it has in its first two playoff victories in two weeks, as its upcoming opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, was able to put up big passing numbers on a stout Tennessee defense in the AFC Championship Game. Garoppolo has responded well when asked to engage in a shootout with an opposing gunslinger this season, so there is a chance we see Jimmy G unleashed in the Super Bowl if the game script calls for it.