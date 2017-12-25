Garoppolo completed 21-of-30 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Jacksonville on Sunday. He added a third touchdown on the ground.

Despite facing off against what might be the best pass defense the NFL has seen in years, Garoppolo took a meager supporting cast and led his team to 44 points against the Jaguars. In taking down a Jacksonville defense featuring both the league's strongest pass rush and top corner rotation, Garoppolo continues to vindicate San Francisco's decision to trade a second-round pick to acquire his rights. He gets a tough Rams pass defense next week, but it's a more favorable draw the Jaguars by any standard.