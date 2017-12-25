49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Brilliant against Jacksonville
Garoppolo completed 21-of-30 passes for 242 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against Jacksonville on Sunday. He added a third touchdown on the ground.
Despite facing off against what might be the best pass defense the NFL has seen in years, Garoppolo took a meager supporting cast and led his team to 44 points against the Jaguars. In taking down a Jacksonville defense featuring both the league's strongest pass rush and top corner rotation, Garoppolo continues to vindicate San Francisco's decision to trade a second-round pick to acquire his rights. He gets a tough Rams pass defense next week, but it's a more favorable draw the Jaguars by any standard.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Posts career numbers in dramatic win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Tops 300 yards in Week 14 win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Will start again Sunday•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Gets win in first start with new team•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Will start Week 13•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Not getting boost from late TD•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Update
There are plenty of injuries to look out for in Championship week. Here's the latest on who...
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...