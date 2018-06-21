Garoppolo has been building chemistry with a healthy Pierre Garcon (neck) throughout the offseason, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official website reports.

Flush with cap space, the 49ers passed on the likes of Sammy Watkins and Allen Robinson this offseason, instead locking in Garoppolo on a five-year, $137.5 million contract and signing RB Jerick McKinnon and G/C Weston Richburg. The team then used its first two draft picks on offensive players, selecting RT Mike McGlinchey at No. 9 overall and WR Dante Pettis at No. 44. While not the most exciting approach for fantasy purposes, it makes perfect sense if the team is confident in the continued development of Marquise Goodwin (back), Trent Taylor (back) and TE George Kittle. Garoppolo doesn't have the most exciting weapons, but it's a diverse group that should be vastly improved from what he worked with late last season. McKinnon is a huge upgrade on Carlos Hyde in the passing game, and Garcon is far more reliable than any of the players that took over his snaps in the second half of last year.