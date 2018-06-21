49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Building chemistry with Garcon
Garoppolo has been building chemistry with a healthy Pierre Garcon (neck) throughout the offseason, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official website reports.
Flush with cap space, the 49ers passed on the likes of Sammy Watkins and Allen Robinson this offseason, instead locking in Garoppolo on a five-year, $137.5 million contract and signing RB Jerick McKinnon and G/C Weston Richburg. The team then used its first two draft picks on offensive players, selecting RT Mike McGlinchey at No. 9 overall and WR Dante Pettis at No. 44. While not the most exciting approach for fantasy purposes, it makes perfect sense if the team is confident in the continued development of Marquise Goodwin (back), Trent Taylor (back) and TE George Kittle. Garoppolo doesn't have the most exciting weapons, but it's a diverse group that should be vastly improved from what he worked with late last season. McKinnon is a huge upgrade on Carlos Hyde in the passing game, and Garcon is far more reliable than any of the players that took over his snaps in the second half of last year.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Signs long-term deal with San Francisco•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Nearing long-term deal with San Francisco•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Works around two picks to finish on high note•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Brilliant against Jacksonville•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Posts career numbers in dramatic win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Tops 300 yards in Week 14 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy rookie breakouts: Penny, Guice
Dave Richard called Deshaun Watson's hot start in 2017
-
Analyzing our latest PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest PPR mock draft, which was done in the middle of Jun...
-
Injury bounce-back players for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg looks at players who missed time in 2017 due to significant injuries and what...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings: Pick Freeman
Dave Richard called Leonard Fournette's huge rookie year
-
Mock: Waiting on WR in non-PPR
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest results of our 12-team non-PPR mock draft from the middle...
-
Old faces in new places
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all the major transactions this offseason and the impact on their...