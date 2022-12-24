Garoppolo (foot) has had his cast removed and now will be in a walking boot for at least the next week, Fox's Jay Glazer reported on Saturday's pregame show.
The Niners will examine Garoppolo again after he can shed the walking boot, with the hope that he can play in the playoffs. It's not a lock that he'll replace Brock Purdy even if healthy, but the team would like to have that option.
