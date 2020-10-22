Garoppolo wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report.
It wouldn't have been shocking for Garoppolo to make an appearance on the report after missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a high right ankle sprain. Plus, coach Kyle Shanahan held Garoppolo out of the second half in his return Week 5 against the Dolphins, seemingly as a precautionary measure. Garoppolo then put together a season-best effort Sunday night versus the Rams, completing 23 of 33 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns. With his ankle injury behind him, he'll take aim this weekend at New England's ninth-ranked pass defense (219.8 yards per game).
