Garoppolo (knee) is doing 7-on-7 work at OTAs, putting him on pace for a return to 11-on-11s at the start of training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garoppolo plans to wear a brace over his surgically repaired left knee in 2019. He may not regain his usual mobility until late in the season or even the following year, but everything seems to be on track for Week 1, at which point he'll be 11.5 months removed from tearing his ACL. The 27-year-old quarterback is in his second full offseason under coach Kyle Shanahan, leading an offense that added running back Tevin Coleman and wide receivers Deebo Samuel, Jalen Hurd (knee) and Jordan Matthews.