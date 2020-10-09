Coach Kyle Shanahan said Garoppolo (ankle) will start in Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garoppolo made it through Friday's practice without any setbacks and doesn't have a designation on the 49ers' final injury report. Meanwhile, running back Raheem Mostert (knee) and wideout Deebo Samuel (illness) are listed as questionable, potentially leaving Garoppolo without two of his top weapons at the skill positions. It's possible Garoppolo's mobility is less than 100 percent in his first game back from a high-ankle sprain, but he wasn't providing significant rushing production in the first place. He'll take aim at a Miami defense that's given up the fifth-most fantasy points (23.1 per game) to quarterbacks this year.