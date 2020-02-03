49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Comes up short in Super Bowl
Garoppolo completed 20 of 31 pass attempts for 219 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions during Sunday's 31-20 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs.
Garoppolo's two interceptions will rightfully overshadow an otherwise-solid Super Bowl performance, particularly his first turnover: a questionably floated pass early in the second quarter which sailed into the waiting arms of Bashaud Breeland. To the 28-year-old's credit, he rebounded to lead the 49ers down the field that same quarter, capping the drive with a 15-yard touchdown to Kyle Juszczyk. Down by four points with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, however, Garoppolo overshot an open Emmanuel Sanders for what would have likely resulted in a go-ahead score -- instead, Frank Clark sacked the signal-caller on the next play for a turnover on downs which set up a Chiefs touchdown. His final interception, a desperation deep shot while facing an 11-point deficit, ultimately sealed the loss for San Francisco. Though the unfortunate taste of mistakes made on the big stage will linger heading into the offseason, there's plenty of reason for optimism that Garoppolo will take another step forward with the 49ers' offense come 2020. He has three years remaining on his contract and will benefit from being another year removed from the ACL injury that ended his 2018 season.
