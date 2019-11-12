49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Commits three turnovers
Garoppolo completed 24 of 46 passes for 248 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday night's 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks. He also was sacked five times and lost two fumbles.
Garoppolo led the Niners to points on both of their first two drives, capping the second with a 10-yard touchdown toss to Kendrick Bourne, but his performance wasn't very pretty afterward. Following a string of punts, he was sacked and stripped for a Seahawks touchdown prior to halftime, then was picked and lost another fumble on consecutive drives during the second half. Although Garoppolo's interception actually bounced off the hands of his own teammate first, marking just one of multiple drops he endured, the quarterback was also fortunate Seattle dropped a couple would-be picks. After an underwhelming outing overall, Garoppolo will look to get back on track in Week 11 versus the Cardinals, who he lit up for four touchdowns nearly two weeks ago.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Sets career milestone in win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Efficient in huge win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Struggles in rain•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Scores rushing touchdown vs. Rams•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Throws two touchdowns in win•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Overcomes turnover plague in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 10 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 10,...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Top Week 11 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...