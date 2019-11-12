Garoppolo completed 24 of 46 passes for 248 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Monday night's 27-24 overtime loss to the Seahawks. He also was sacked five times and lost two fumbles.

Garoppolo led the Niners to points on both of their first two drives, capping the second with a 10-yard touchdown toss to Kendrick Bourne, but his performance wasn't very pretty afterward. Following a string of punts, he was sacked and stripped for a Seahawks touchdown prior to halftime, then was picked and lost another fumble on consecutive drives during the second half. Although Garoppolo's interception actually bounced off the hands of his own teammate first, marking just one of multiple drops he endured, the quarterback was also fortunate Seattle dropped a couple would-be picks. After an underwhelming outing overall, Garoppolo will look to get back on track in Week 11 versus the Cardinals, who he lit up for four touchdowns nearly two weeks ago.