Garoppolo completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 277 yards and two interceptions while gaining four yards on his lone carry during Sunday's 33-6 win over the 49ers.

Garoppolo averaged a healthy 11.1 yards per attempt while completing an impressive 80 percent of his passes. He committed two turnovers in the first half, including one on a heave to the end zone just before halftime, though his team took a 20-point lead into the break thanks to a dominant performance by the ground attack. It wasn't quite the return to Foxboro that Garoppolo imagined from a personal perspective, but he came away with another win nonetheless. He was coming off a stellar three-touchdown performance in his previous game and will look to get back on track next Sunday against the Seahawks.