Garoppolo confirmed during Wednesday's media session that he's starting Sunday's game at Detroit, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. "Now, it's official, I guess," Garoppolo added.

As the only incumbent quarterback on the 49ers, Garoppolo was favored to claim his usual role, even with Trey Lance putting up a valiant effort throughout the offseason, training camp and preseason. Then, after Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, suffered a chip fracture in one of the fingers on his throwing hand in San Fran's exhibition finale, Garoppolo's path to the job was even clearer. The team teased Wednesday's announcement by listing Garoppolo as the No. 1 QB on its first unofficial depth chart of the season Tuesday, and he may even take all the reps under center Week 1 if Lance doesn't get healthy enough to suit up.