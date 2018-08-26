49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Connects with top wideouts versus Colts
Garoppolo completed 9 of 19 passes for 135 yards during Saturday's 23-17 preseason loss to the Colts. He also gained eight yards on his only carry.
Garoppolo made some impressive throws and hung tough in the pocket on several occasions, but he managed a pedestrian 7.1 yards per attempt and completed just 47 percent of his passes. He nearly threw a pair of interceptions in the red zone but was lucky enough to see the passes deflected to the ground. Perhaps most notably, Garoppolo displayed a solid rapport with top receivers Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin, who combined for five catches (on seven targets) for 102 yards. The fifth-year pro should be finished for the exhibition slate and looks poised to lead what should be an improved 49ers offense into the regular season.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Should play through second quarter Saturday•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Piles up yards early•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Won't play much again Saturday•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Has quiet preseason debut•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Starting preseason opener•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Building chemistry with Garcon•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Adrian Peterson still a risky Fantasy RB
Drafting Adrian Peterson in Fantasy leagues is fine, but don't spend a valuable pick to do...
-
Barber the Bucs starter, Godwin rising
It's clear Peyton Barber will begin the year as the starting running back in Tampa Bay. Can...
-
Give Peterson his due
Adrian Peterson looked better than expected on Thursday night. More importantly, he looked...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
WR Tiers 4.0
Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...
-
RB Tiers 4.0
Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...