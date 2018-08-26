Garoppolo completed 9 of 19 passes for 135 yards during Saturday's 23-17 preseason loss to the Colts. He also gained eight yards on his only carry.

Garoppolo made some impressive throws and hung tough in the pocket on several occasions, but he managed a pedestrian 7.1 yards per attempt and completed just 47 percent of his passes. He nearly threw a pair of interceptions in the red zone but was lucky enough to see the passes deflected to the ground. Perhaps most notably, Garoppolo displayed a solid rapport with top receivers Pierre Garcon and Marquise Goodwin, who combined for five catches (on seven targets) for 102 yards. The fifth-year pro should be finished for the exhibition slate and looks poised to lead what should be an improved 49ers offense into the regular season.