Garoppolo is slated to remain away from the 49ers' team facility, as he continues to rehab his surgically-repaired right (throwing) shoulder, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Garoppolo, who underwent a March 8 procedure to repair a torn capsule in his shoulder, is not expected to throw until training camp in late July. The report notes that the QB has been rehabbing his injury in the Los Angeles area, while Garoppolo and the 49ers are said to be "on the same page" in terms of his offseason process. In Garoppolo's absence from on-field work, Trey Lance is in line to take most, if not all, of the team's first-team signal-caller reps, while Kevin Patra of NFL.com relays that it's still expected that San Francisco will move on from Garoppolo this offseason -- likely via a trade. If that indeed occurs, team's transition to Lance (the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft) would be cemented.