San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Garoppolo (foot) remains on track to be available late in the playoffs, if the 49ers are still alive, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Based on Shanahan's comments, a return in the NFC Championship Game or the Super Bowl would seem to be a realistic outcome for Garoppolo, who has recently been cleared to resume putting some weight on the left foot he fractured Dec. 4. Because he was able to avoid surgery to address the injury, Garoppolo has a chance to play again in the postseason, though given the length of his layoff in addition to how well rookie veteran Brock Purdy has performed in his stead, the 31-year-old veteran may not be guaranteed to get his job back once he's medically cleared. Even if that's the case, having a battle-tested quarterback like Garoppolo available off the bench in a high-pressure playoff setting would still be a welcome development for the Niners.