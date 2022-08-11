The Browns will consider acquiring Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension is significantly increased upon appeal by the NFL, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The range of potential outcomes for Watson at this point still includes a full-year ban. If that were to happen, the Browns would explore avenues to upgrade on backup QB Jacoby Brissett, with Garoppolo being the obvious option. The 49ers haven't been using Garoppolo in practice, instead moving on to Trey Lance as their starting quarterback. The team still hopes to trade Garoppolo but might ultimately end up releasing him.