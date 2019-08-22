Garoppolo likely will play the entire first half, and possibly a bit longer, in Saturday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.comreports.

The 49ers apparently have determined Garoppolo needs extra reps more than he needs to be protected from the added injury risk that comes with playing in a game. The decision may have been influenced by an ugly performance Monday in Denver, when his six pass attempts included an interception, a dropped interception and two batted passes. There also have been some worrisome reports from training camp, including one day last week when Garoppolo threw interceptions on five consecutive passes at practice. Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area suggests Garoppolo may still be working through a mental barrier as he returns from last year's ACL tear. The concern will die down in a hurry if the 27-year-old quarterback looks good Saturday against the Chiefs.