Coach Kyle Shanahan is hopeful Garoppolo (ankle) will return for the "last couple weeks" of the season, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Garoppolo hasn't suited up since Week 8, when he suffered his second (and a more significant) high-ankle sprain of the campaign. By Nov. 17, he had got rid of the walking boot from his right foot, but only this week will Garoppolo start to do individual work on a side field. Speaking of a potential return date, Shanahan noted "whether it's two games or one game or none," meaning a decision on Garoppolo's activation from IR may depend on the 49ers' odds to make the postseason.