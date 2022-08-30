Garoppolo is expected to stay with the 49ers as a backup after agreeing to an amended contract, but he and the team have discussed the option of waiving the no-trade clause if something develops, ESPN.com's Nick Wagoner reports.

The no-trade clause doesn't make a trade impossible, it just means the deal needs to be agreeable to both player and team. That presumably would entail the Niners receiving compensation while Garoppolo got a starting job, which probably would only happen if a Super Bowl contender with a low-end backup QB lost its starter to injury for a prolonged period. It's not impossible, but the more likely scenario involves Garoppolo staying with the Niners as Trey Lance's backup before signing elsewhere next offseason.