Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that Garoppolo "definitely is our starter right now" and that "there isn't a competition" between he and No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Shanahan called Garoppolo "a competitive dude" who he expects to benefit from "having someone to fire him up a little bit," while also denying reports that the 49ers are attempting to trade the 29-year-old. The coach also noted that he doesn't "believe Lance would be in a position to compete" when OTAs kick off, implying that the 20-year-old has a long way to go before pushing Garoppolo for the starting gig. Of course, Lance's draft pedigree all but guarantees he'll eventually get to showcase his talents under center, the only question being how long Garoppolo can hold him off. To that end, staying healthy will be just as crucial for Garoppolo as maintaining a quality level of play. The veteran signal-caller missed 10 games due to a high-ankle sprain last season, though Shanahan reiterated that he's since returned to full health.