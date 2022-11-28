Garoppolo completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 222 yards and a touchdown while adding four yards on four rushing attempts in Sunday's 13-0 win over New Orleans.

Garoppolo stated after the game that he is dealing with a sore left knee after taking a late hit to the area in the second half of the blowout win, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. The 30-year-old was able to finish the game and shouldn't miss time, but his name could pop up on the injury report once Week 13 commences. Garoppolo also experienced good fortune on the field when he had an early interception reversed by a defensive penalty, followed by his lone touchdown coming on a deflection off of a defender that landed safely in Jauan Jennings's hands in the back of the end zone. The end result was another solid performance from Garoppolo in a 49ers' win, something both parties are hoping to repeat against a red-hot Miami squad on Sunday.