49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Ditches one of his crutches
Garoppolo (knee) was spotted in the 49ers' locker room using only one crutch to move about, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Since undergoing surgery Oct. 3 to repair the torn ACL in his left knee, Garoppolo had been walking with assistance from two crutches. It only marks a minor step forward in the rehab process, but Garoppolo's comfort with using only one crutch suggests he's progressing as anticipated in the one-month mark in his recovery. The 49ers probably won't have a better idea of Garoppolo's outlook for training camp and/or the start of the regular season until they hold OTAs in the spring.
