Garoppolo completed 21 of 25 pass attempts for 235 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Rams.

Garoppolo was nearly perfect against a Rams defense loaded with talent, moving the ball with ease and even taking the top off the secondary on a couple of well-placed deep shots. The 30-year-old had a touchdown vultured by new teammate Christian McCaffrey on a halfback pass to Brandon Aiyuk, so fantasy managers will have to live with the "hockey assist" on a would-be third score. Seemingly unwanted by both his team and fantasy managers to begin the year, Garoppolo has quietly put up strong results with 1,691 passing yards and 11 touchdowns to four interceptions through seven games (six starts) heading into the upcoming bye week. Jimmy G and the 49ers will resume play against the Chargers on Nov. 13.