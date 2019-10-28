Garoppolo completed 18 of 22 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 51-13 rout of the Panthers.

He didn't attempt to stretch the field much -- only two of his completions went for more than 20 yards, both to George Kittle, and Garoppolo's two TD passes combined for only 14 yards -- but he didn't need to with Tevin Coleman and the Niners' backfield running all over the Panthers defense. Garoppolo may need to take better care of the ball at some point, having been picked off in six of seven games this season, but he'll likely find himself in a caretaker role again next week against the Cardinals.