Garoppolo remains on crutches but is closing in on the pool stage of his rehab from a torn ACL in his left knee, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Recoveries from ACL tears have a vast range of timetables, but the only thing that Garoppolo is certain of is when he'll be able to get off crutches. He's approximately two weeks from reaching that point as he aims to follow in the footsteps of DeShaun Watson this year and be available for the 2019 regular-season opener. While Garoppolo enters the early stages of rehab, the 49ers will continue to put the ball in C.J. Beathard's hands.