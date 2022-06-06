The 49ers have excused Garoppolo (shoulder) from this week's mandatory minicamp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
San Francisco's three-day mandatory minicamp will take place beginning Tuesday, but Garoppolo will be able to stay away from the team without incurring fines. The 30-year-old quarterback is recovering from right shoulder surgery and expected to resume throwing June, but his rehab will continue away from the 49ers' facilities. By all accounts 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance is primed for a chance at the starting role this season, and coach Kyle Shanahan said back in May that he expects Garoppolo to be traded this offseason.
