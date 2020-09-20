Garoppolo (right ankle) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Garoppolo had completed 14 of his 16 pass attempts for 131 yards and two TDs. Nick Mullens is now in at QB for the 49ers.
