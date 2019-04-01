Coach Kyle Shanahan expects Garoppolo (knee) to receive full clearance for the start of training camp, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Shanahan also said he's optimistic about Garoppolo recording some degree of participation in OTAs, potentially including 7-on-7 drills. The 27-year-old quarterback has stuck around team headquarters to work with the 49ers' training staff throughout much of the offseason as he works his way back from Oct. 3 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. The timing of the injury (Sept. 23) gives Garoppolo a good chance to be ready for Week 1, though it likely will take additional time before he's the best version of himself. The 49ers failed to acquire a No. 1 wide receiver after being mentioned as a possible fit for Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown, but they did at least add some depth with the signings of Jordan Matthews and running back Tevin Coleman.