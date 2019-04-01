49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Expected back for training camp
Coach Kyle Shanahan expects Garoppolo (knee) to receive full clearance for the start of training camp, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Shanahan also said he's optimistic about Garoppolo recording some degree of participation in OTAs, potentially including 7-on-7 drills. The 27-year-old quarterback has stuck around team headquarters to work with the 49ers' training staff throughout much of the offseason as he works his way back from Oct. 3 surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. The timing of the injury (Sept. 23) gives Garoppolo a good chance to be ready for Week 1, though it likely will take additional time before he's the best version of himself. The 49ers failed to acquire a No. 1 wide receiver after being mentioned as a possible fit for Odell Beckham and Antonio Brown, but they did at least add some depth with the signings of Jordan Matthews and running back Tevin Coleman.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFC Fantasy news and notes
Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...
-
Howard, Crowell find new homes
The Bears traded Jordan Howard to the Eagles, and Isaiah Crowell signed as a free agent with...
-
Gronk spikes career and retires
Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement Sunday after nine seasons in the...
-
Hunt, Chubb Fantasy outlooks
The Browns' controversial decision to add Kareem Hunt will pay off in the second half of the...
-
Tate a bust for Big Blue
Once upon a time, Golden Tate was a reliable Fantasy starter. But that was before he landed...
-
Coleman heads west to the 49ers
Tevin Coleman reunites with Kyle Shanahan, and it spells trouble for the 49ers' running backs...