49ers general manager John Lynch said Monday that he expects Garoppolo (shoulder) to start throwing around late June, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery March 8 and despite reports saying he'd be sidelined for 4-to-6 months, he's been adamant that he'll be ready for training camp. However, health is only one concern for the quarterback this offseason, as the 49ers appear ready to give 2021 first-round pick Trey Lance a chance at taking the starting spot. "We believe in competition. We believe [Lance] is ready -- he is ready to show us, his teammates and the world he is ready," Lynch said Monday.