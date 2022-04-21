Garoppolo (shoulder) hasn't resumed throwing but believes he'll be ready for training camp, Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press reports.

Garoppolo's availability for camp is no sure thing, with some reports suggesting a timeline of 4-6 months after he had shoulder surgery March 8. There's also the matter of which team he'll be playing for, as NFL.com's Kevin Patra recently reported that the Niners are still expected to trade Garoppolo this offseason. His recovery from surgery is a complicating factor, and there have also been whispers that the Niners are nervous about No. 3 overall pick Trey Lance. It sounds like Garoppolo has avoided setbacks thus far, as he said Thursday that he expects to resume throwing soon, per SiriusXM NFL Radio.