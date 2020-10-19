Garoppolo (ankle) completed 23 of 33 pass attempts for 268 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 24-16 win over the Rams.

If there was any doubt that Garoppolo's dismal performance (and subsequent benching) against the Dolphins last week wasn't related to him coming back too quickly from a high-ankle sprain, let Sunday's bounce-back performance quash any concerns regarding his abilities under center. The 28-year-old looked like a completely different player against the Rams, as he was moving well in the pocket and was far more accurate on medium and long pass attempts that required him to plant on the balky ankle. Ankle sprains can be tricky and require extra time to heal, so don't be surprised if Garoppolo remains on the injury report during practice this week. That said, it appears that fantasy managers can resume using Jimmy G as either a starter in medium-to-large-sized leagues and in DFS formats against the right opponent. Next Sunday's matchup against the Patriots may not be one of those favorable matchups, as New England boasts a talented secondary.