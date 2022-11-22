Garoppolo completed 20 of 29 passes for 228 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Monday's 38-10 win over Arizona.

Garoppolo topped two passing touchdowns in a regular season game for the first since Week 6 of the 2020 campaign. He found Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle each for a pair of scores, which came from seven, 39, 13 and 32 yards. Garoppolo was denied a bigger game from a yardage perspective by game script, as he attempted only eight passes in the second half and was held out of a majority of the fourth quarter. While this was an outlier performance for Garoppolo, he does have multiple touchdown throws in five of his last six games.