Garoppolo (thumb) practiced fully Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Since sitting out Week 17 due to a sprained thumb on his throwing hand, Garoppolo has led the 49ers to three consecutive wins, but he was banged up in the team's playoff opener at Dallas, emerging with a right shoulder sprain that impacted his practices reps last week. The second issue isn't showing up on the injury report this week, and neither issue is impacting his activity level on the field. As he prepares to face the Rams for a third time this season Sunday in the NFC Championship Game, Garoppolo's previous two matchups with L.A. resulted in 498 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions on 74.5 percent passing.
