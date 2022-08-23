Coach Kyle Shanahan said "any scenario is possible" when asked about Garoppolo's future with the 49ers on Tuesday, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports.

The 49ers presumably still hope to trade Garoppolo before his contract becomes guaranteed Sept. 10. The team likely would release him if there's no trade to be had, but Shanahan won't tip his hand just yet. Garoppolo hasn't been practicing with the team or playing in preseason games.