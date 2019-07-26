Garoppolo (knee) is cleared for a full workload during training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Limited to 7-on-7 drills throughout most of the offseason program, Garoppolo capped off June minicamp with a single rep in 11-on-11s. Coach Kyle Shanahan said his starting quarterback won't play in the exhibition opener but could make an appearance later in the preseason, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Garoppolo is now more than 10 months removed from suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 last season.

More News
Our Latest Stories