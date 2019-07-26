49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Gets full clearance
Garoppolo (knee) is cleared for a full workload during training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Limited to 7-on-7 drills throughout most of the offseason program, Garoppolo capped off June minicamp with a single rep in 11-on-11s. Coach Kyle Shanahan said his starting quarterback won't play in the exhibition opener but could make an appearance later in the preseason, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com. Garoppolo is now more than 10 months removed from suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 last season.
More News
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Works on mechanics•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Ready for all activities•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Takes single rep in team drills•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Still doing 7-on-7s•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Cleared for 7-on-7 drills•
-
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Will don knee brace in 2019•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drafting QBs in a Superflex mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg reviews our latest 12-team Superflex mock draft, including one team that went...
-
ADP Risers and Fallers
Chances are, you aren't drafting for a few weeks. That's good, you've got time. Get a sense...
-
2019 Fantasy Strength of Schedule
Who's got an easy schedule in 2019? Whose September might make you rethink putting your trust...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: ADP
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about Average Draft Position data, highlighting...
-
Fantasy FB breakouts: Winston, Mattison
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Camp News: Shepard out with thumb injury
Sterling Shepard fractured his thumb on the first day of practice for the Giants. Chris Towers...