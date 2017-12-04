49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo: Gets win in first start with new team
Garoppolo completed 26 of 37 pass attempts for 293 yards and one interception in Sunday's 15-14 win over the Bears. He also ran four times for eight yards.
While he was unable to lead a touchdown drive on the day, he did lead five drives that ended in a field goal, and it was just enough for the victory. More importantly, the 26-year-old acquitted himself well in a tough matchup. It is hard to believe that the 49ers would go back to the ineffective C.J. Beathard after this performance, but the team has been stubbornly loyal to him while Garoppolo gets comfortable with the offense. If Garoppolo does get the call, he will be in line for a juicy matchup with Houston in Week 14.
