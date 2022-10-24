Garoppolo completed 25 of 37 pass attempts for 303 yards with two touchdowns and two turnovers in Sunday's 44-23 loss to Kansas City.

Garoppolo continued his career-long struggles against the Chiefs, falling short here after losing to Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV. From a fantasy perspective, the veteran quarterback has produced well while playing from behind in his team's last two blowout losses. Even with the recent increased volume, Garoppolo's limitations as a downfield passer dampens any appeal heading into a matchup against a tough Rams defense next Sunday.