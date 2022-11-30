Garoppolo (knee) is practicing without limitations Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Listed as full participant to start the week, Garoppolo will make the start this Sunday against Miami in a game that should be a higher-scoring one than the 49ers' norm. The big injury question for San Francisco this week is at running back, where Elijah Mitchell (knee) is out for the next couple months and Christian McCaffrey (knee) is uncertain to play. If McCaffrey is sidelined, it could work in Garoppolo's favor from a fantasy perspective, though head coach Kyle Shanahan typically isn't one to completely write off his running game.
