The 49ers have given Garoppolo's agents permission to seek a trade, with the veteran QB now cleared to start practicing, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Garoppolo may need more time to build up his arm strength after offseason surgery on his right shoulder, but he's at least been deemed healthy enough to practice. With the 49ers ready to turn to Trey Lance under center, a trade makes the most sense for all parties, though Garoppolo's considerably salary is another complicating factor on top of the shoulder surgery. Matt Barrows of The Athletic recently mentioned Seattle, Cleveland and Houston as possible destinations for the 30-year-old quarterback.