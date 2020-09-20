Garoppolo picked up a high right ankle sprain during Sunday's 31-13 road win against the Jets, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Prior to getting hurt near the end of the first half, Garoppolo completed 14 of 16 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns. In the aftermath of the game, coach Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers won't make a decision on Garoppolo's status for next Sunday's game versus the Giants until the end of the week. Considering high-ankle sprains typically require time on the sidelines, Nick Mullens may be poised for his first start since the 2018 campaign.