Garoppolo completed three of six passes for 36 yards during Thursday's preseason opener against the Cowboys.

Garoppolo completed passes to three different receivers, but only one of those went for more than nine yards as the first-team offense mustered a short drive before punting. His night was over after that initial series, but there isn't much for the organization's brass to see with the star signal caller. Garoppolo should play more next week against the Texans and will look to make a bigger splash as he inches closer to his first full season with the 49ers.